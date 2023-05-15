Your Saline weather forecast for this week!

[Write a short paragraph of copy here about the weather]

Weather outlook for this week!

Monday

Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 73°Low: 45° Wind: 7 MPH NW Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 71 and low of 48 degrees. Overcast for the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 71° Low: 48° with a 72% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 68 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.

High: 68° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 69 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear overnight.

High: 69° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Moderate rain, with a high of 69 and low of 48 degrees. Overcast in the morning, light rain during the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 69° Low: 48° with a 55% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.