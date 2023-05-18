Wife, Mother of 2, Elizabeth Goodman Taught History, Played Piano and Sang at Church

Elizabeth “Betsy” Gray Goodman, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Betsy was born April 16, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David L. Goodman, D.D.S., who she married on August 3, 1963. Betsy and Dave have two children: Christine Goodman Held (Dominic) of Saline and John Goodman of Rocky River, Ohio.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nathaniel, Matthew, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Katie, Hyacinth, Dorothy, and Daille. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Preston Gray and Francis Emily (Crates) Gray, and her brother, Thomas Reed Gray.

At various points in her adult life, Betsy was a high school history teacher, multi-lingual secretary, and bookkeeper, but she was always most proud of years spent as a stay-at-home mom and housewife. Always active, Betsy was a pianist, choir director, bell choir member, and trustee at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Findlay, Ohio. She also enjoyed years as a school and hospital volunteer. Her hobbies included playing the piano, knitting, needlepoint, reading, gardening, and calligraphy.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 3:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, May 19th at the First United Methodist Church of Saline from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Dr. Jim Tuttle and Rev.

Tom Zimmerman will be co-officiating the service. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Saline Public Library (555 N. Maple Rd., Saline, MI 48176) or the Lung Cancer Research Fund (Kalemkerian) at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to “University of Michigan” and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/elizabethgoodman to make your gift. To leave a memory you have of Betsy, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.