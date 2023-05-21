Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, May 22 - Friday, May 26
It's going to be a wonderful week!
Monday
Sunny for the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 75° Low: 51° Wind: 9 MPH SE Chance of rain: 0%
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high of 78 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,
High: 78° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 65 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny for the morning, patchy rain possible for the afternoon, clear in the evening,
High: 65° Low: 42° with a 85% chance of rain.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 39 degrees. Partly cloudy during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 65° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 39 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, clear in the evening,
High: 65° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.
