Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, May 22 - Friday, May 26

Weather outlook for Tuesday, May 23 - Saturday, May 27

Monday

Sunny for the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 75° Low: 51° Wind: 9 MPH SE Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high of 78 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,

High: 78° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 65 and low of 42 degrees. Sunny for the morning, patchy rain possible for the afternoon, clear in the evening,

High: 65° Low: 42° with a 85% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 39 degrees. Partly cloudy during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 65° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 39 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, clear in the evening,

High: 65° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.

