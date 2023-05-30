Gathering for Doris Sekerka, Houghton Elementary School Teacher, June 3

Doris I. Sekerka, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 19, 2022, at home in Saline, where she lived a nurturing and dedicated life as wife, mother, aunt, friend, educator, benefactor and confidante for more than 50 years.

Doris worked at Sears & Roebuck (as it was then called) while attending the University of Toledo (Ohio) from which she graduated in 1950. In addition to earning a degree in Elementary Education and pursuing her Master’s at Eastern Michigan University, Doris was also well known as the redhead in the singing trio Blonde, Brunette, and Redhead which headlined most Sundays at the Lutheran church.

After marrying Stan Sekerka on June 30, 1951 and bearing 3 children, she returned to her passion in the mid-1960s and taught kindergarten through 3rd grade at Houghton Elementary School in Saline (where she was regularly requested as the preferred teacher for siblings of former students) until her retirement in 1988. Doris took advantage of her childrens’ relocation to California and, after retirement, she and Stan traveled extensively in the west, Hawaii and Alaska as well as environs closer to home. She also enjoyed international travel to Canada, Wales, eastern Europe and Israel among others.

Doris’ lifetime involvement with her church family led her to the First United Methodist Church in Saline where she was active in the choir as well as women’s and bible study groups and supported the church’s outreach to teens and those less fortunate. In addition, Doris (and her husband Stan) assisted greatly with fund-raising and building the new facility north of Saline.

Doris was always ready to rally support, organize food for any needing help and displayed a natural loving and giving nature. She was a sensitive, sharing woman who worked hard, cared deeply about her family and friends and will be missed every day.

Doris was greatly loved! She is survived by many devoted friends and her children Susan (John), Scott (Clarissa) and Bradley who has been his mom’s dedicated and primary caregiver for the last nearly 2 years, allowing Doris to live her final days at home.

Friends may join the family for a gathering which will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Burial will follow and a graveside service will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline with Rev. Dr. James Tuttle officiating. A luncheon will follow the graveside service and will take place at the Saline American Legion Post 322. If so inclined, please make memorial contributions in Doris’ name to the First United Methodist Church in Saline or Saline Area Social Service. Many thanks to St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice who assisted in end of life support and to which memorial contributions in Doris’ name may also be made. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. To leave your memory of Doris, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.