Saline Firefighters Battle Farm Equipment Fire

Firefighters from the Saline Area Fire Department battled a farm equipment fire Tuesday afternoon in Saline Township.

Around 5 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Jordan Road, near Braun Road for a fire. Firefighters found a fully-involved hay chopper quite aways into the field. Because of the dry weather, the ground was dry enough for the SAFD tankers to drive into the field and fight the blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene for quite some time before the blaze was fully extinguished.