SOFTBALL: SEC Champion Hornets Dominate All Conference Team

The Saline softball team dominated conference play, going 18-1 on its way to a championship.

The Hornets were rewarded when all-conference teams were announced.

Starting pitchers Karli Dorr and Izzy Deveau were both named 1st-team all-league.

They were joined by Kaleigh McClelland, 3b, Sydney Hastings, ss, and Emily Sweetland, 2b.

Along with the five 1st Team All-SEC Red players, two Hornets received honorable mention, catcher Leah Holloway and outfielder Clara Cherry

Delaney Lee, who's played first base most of the season, earned the SEC Sportsmanship Award.

Head coach Laura Sawyer was named SEC Red Coach of the Year.