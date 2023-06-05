Will Urquhart Receives Degree from Clark University

WORCESTER, MA (06/01/2023)-- Will Andrew Urquhart, of Saline, Mich., received a degree from Clark University during the University's 119th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 21. Urquhart graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Management.

The University awarded 1,300 degrees (590 bachelor's degrees, 681 master's degrees, and 29 doctoral degrees) to the Class of 2023 and conferred three honorary degrees in ceremonies that heralded the graduates for their accomplishments, their resilience, and their ambition.

In his opening remarks, President David B. Fithian noted that the undergraduates were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout all four years of their college careers, a collective experience that he said resulted in a more creative and tenacious learning community.

"You became experts in the evolving art of remote learning and navigating uncertainty," Fithian said. "You experienced a uniquely challenging time in our history, and you proved to be stronger than maybe you even imagined you could be."