Tess Carichner Awarded Phi Kappa Phi Study Abroad Grant

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Tess Carichner of Saline, Michigan, recently was awarded a Study Abroad Grant worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi--the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Carichner is one of 125 students nationwide to receive the award.

The grants are designed to support undergraduates, both members and nonmembers from campuses that have Phi Kappa Phi chapters, as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields by studying abroad.

Currently majoring in nursing at University of Michigan, Carichner will use the grant to study abroad in Saline.

The selection process for a study abroad grant is based on the applicant's academic achievement, campus and community service, relation of travel to academic preparation and career goals, a personal statement, letters of recommendation, and acceptance into a study abroad program. Each recipient receives $1,000 to be applied toward travel abroad.

Established in 2001, the Study Abroad Grant Program is part of the Society's robust portfolio of award and grant programs, which gives $1.3 million each year to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To learn more about the Study Abroad Grants and other Phi Kappa Phi awards, visit www.phikappaphi.org/awards.