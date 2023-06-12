Saline Celtic Festival will offer ‘Wee Folks Fun’ for young ‘Celts’

The Saline Celtic Festival, July 8 in its new location at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, will offer an afternoon of ‘Wee Folks Fun’ for small Celts, getting underway at noon.

“Though the move to the Farm Council Ground is advantageous for countless reasons, our Wee Folks Island—in past years on the Saline River at Mill Pond Park—takes the biggest blow,” says organizer and local artist Katherine Downie.

“But while we're losing a gorgeous location, we’re gaining space to do new and fun things. Wee Folks Island will now be Wee Folks Fun area, and will be partially indoors, sharing space with amazing Celtic animals, and partially outdoors, allowing our wee friends plenty of space for lots of activities.”

Celtic crafts and carnival-style games will be held in Building E, where youngsters can paint a shield, make a crown or a beaded bracelet, or create their own treasure map. A new activity is painting Ogham sticks, named for Ogma (or Ogmos), the Celtic god of eloquence and literacy.

Outside, Tim Hoerauf and his team from Fellowship Baptist Church in Saline will provide classic games such as Topple the Dragon, Ring Hook, and Aberdeen Castle; other games include unicorn ring toss, and archery, with small prizes for all the games.

New events include fun with Hugh the Kilted Magician, dancing with the Festival Faeries, learning Irish Dance steps with Marcel, and stories and songs with Dublin native Enda Reilly.

“And don't fret, we'll still have the famous Wee Folks ducky races—not having a river can't stop us,” Downie says. “The races will look different, but will still be there—costing a buck a duck, or six ducks for five bucks, with all proceeds to the Festival. The big winners of the four races—held hourly starting at 1 p.m.—will win awesome prizes.”

Wee Folks Fun will end with a 4:30 p.m. parade led by a bagpiper from the Wee Folks area to the “Strawhenge” structure, where the finished Ogham sticks project will be on display.

“We’re also looking for more volunteers,” Downie says. “Shifts are 2.5 hours, and anyone age 14 and up can help out, running crafts, and games. Always a fun time, please join us! And since parents or a caregiver need to accompany little ones, they can also join in and help out.”

FESTIVAL FACTS

New location: Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

Friday July 7: 5 p.m.-midnight: adults $8, ages 6-17 $5, at the gate; age 5 and under, and active military, free.

Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m.-midnight: $15 advance (advance sales end June 30), $18 at gate; ages 65+ $8 advance, $10 at gate; ages 6-17 $5; age 5 and under, and active military, free; group packages available. Ample free onsite parking.

Visit salineceltic.org and also Facebook.

To volunteer, email salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com.