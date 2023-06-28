Teacher, Coach Jere Hassberger Named to Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be inducting the 10th Hall of Fame class the weekend of September 22-23. FSAS is excited to announce the first out of six inductees.

Dr. Jere Hassberger has been nominated as “Distinguished Educator” for the FSAS Hall of Fame. Dr. Hassberger is a retired Saline Area Schools Math Teacher and Wrestling Coach from 1987-2016. He was honored as the AP Calculus Teacher of the Year in Michigan during that time. Prior to serving as a teacher/coach, Dr. Hassberger developed software solutions that created computer assisted nuclear power plant diagnostics.

The Hall of Fame weekend begins with a patio tailgate at Hornet Stadium honoring the class of 2023 on Friday, September 22nd, 2023. The group will then be publicly introduced during halftime at the varsity football game. The formal induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at the Saline High School auditorium.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame was created to permanently honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding individual ability, leadership, character, personal drive and dedication in their service to Saline Area Schools and, by extension, the community of Saline. The FSAS Hall of Fame wall is permanently displayed near the auditorium in Saline High School - visible to students, teachers and guests throughout the year.