Saline Dog of the Year Nominations Due August 1

The Saline Community Fair is pleased to offer the 3rd

Annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms and two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 1, 2023. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to recognize your best canine companion.

The purpose of the contest is to recognize the companionship that dogs offer. Desired attributes are helpfulness to the family or individual; playfulness; obedience and photogenic. A panel of judges will evaluate the photos, videos and nomination forms which are submitted and select up to five dogs to be featured on the Saline Community Fair face book page or website for the public to vote online for their favorite dog in the People’s Choice Dog segment of the competition. The top five dogs and their owners will appear at the Saline Community Fair on Friday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m. Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Dog of the Year flier is located on the home page and the nomination rules and form is under forms and downloads. Just click on SCF 2023 Saline Dog of the Year Application for a fillable form.

Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits at the Saline Community Fair and now is the time to be working on those. The fair book is available on the website under forms and downloads/2023 Saline Community Fair complete fair book and from the menu by clicking on Fair Book by Sections. There are thousands of classes offered for exhibiting everything from rabbits to cattle to all types of vegetables to quilts, baking, photography and many more.

Complete information on the fair is available on our website and on face book at Saline Community Fair. The schedule is also on our website, along with other information and many other fair opportunities such as the Talent Show - Saline’s Got Talent.

There is something for everyone at the 87th Saline Community Fair! “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair August 30 - September 3, 2023”.