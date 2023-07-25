What's Showing at Emagine This Week
With Barbie, Oppenheimer and the Sound of Freedom playing, we may have witnessed the re-emergence of summer blockbuster movies at Emagine Theatre.
Here are the new movies opening July 27:
- THE FIRST SLAM DUNK – with early showings on 7/27
- HAUNTED MANSION – with early showings on 7/27
- TALK TO ME – with early showings on 7/27
- THE ESSENTIAL CHURCH – with early showings on 7/27
- THEATER CAMP – with early showings on 7/27
Holdovers:
- BARBIE
- OPPENHEIMER
- THE MIRACLE CLUB
- MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING PART 1
- JOY RIDE
- INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
- INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
- NO HARD FEELINGS
- SOUND OF FREEDOM
- ELEMENTAL
- TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
- SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
- THE BLACKENING
- THE LITTLE MERMAID