Saline MI
7-25-2023 2:50pm

What's Showing at Emagine This Week

With Barbie, Oppenheimer and the Sound of Freedom playing, we may have witnessed the re-emergence of summer blockbuster movies at Emagine Theatre.

Here are the new movies opening July 27:

  • THE FIRST SLAM DUNK – with early showings on 7/27  
  • HAUNTED MANSION – with early showings on 7/27
  • TALK TO ME – with early showings on 7/27
  • THE ESSENTIAL CHURCH – with early showings on 7/27
  • THEATER CAMP – with early showings on 7/27

Holdovers: 

  • BARBIE
  • OPPENHEIMER
  • THE MIRACLE CLUB
  • MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING PART 1
  • JOY RIDE
  • INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR
  • INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
  • NO HARD FEELINGS
  • SOUND OF FREEDOM
  • ELEMENTAL
  • TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
  • SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
  • THE BLACKENING
  • THE LITTLE MERMAID
