Community Education Fall Program Registration
Browse our guide at https://bit.ly/3XWPGvo
Please note that our fall programs will be visible on Eleyo (our registration site) once registration opens.
Sure would be great if Saline Schools used this extra money to hire individual or small group teachers to work with those children who have been the most impacted by the COVID era. Whether it is mental health services, reading or math specialists should be based on test performance and current teacher input.
Vote for change Saline! Current city council is mainly dysfunctional and WE NEED some new perspectives.
Unfortunately your phrasing was inaccurate, “Of those five, two returned questions from The Saline Post: Christen Mitchell and Brian Cassise.”
I am aware of at least two additional candidates who were never contacted and given the same opportunity to answer your questions.
Another small business leaving Saline. Downtown is sad and City Government does nothing to attract and retain new small businesses! Wake up city hall!
So sad, love the owner. They really brought kids and families in, providing free activities and unique toys and gifts. We will miss them.
Mass exodus downtown. City Hall only cares about new housing development to raise their tax base. We need big time change in City Council!