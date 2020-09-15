City of Saline, Senior Center Announce 'Mondays With The Mayor'

Today, the City of Saline and Saline Area Senior Center announced three upcoming luncheons, entitled, “Mondays with the Mayor”.

“While COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we communicate and interact, engaging with our senior residents remains a top priority” said Mayor Marl. “Our forthcoming events will allow for positive interactions, and the opportunity to share timely and important information about the greater Saline community.”

The upcoming “Mondays with the Mayor” events will be held on:

Monday October 19th, November 16th, & December 21st at 11:30 a.m. at the Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road.

Lunches will be distributed outside the senior center, on each date, promptly around 11:30. At 12:30 participants can log-on to Zoom for a City update and conversation with the Mayor.

The luncheons are open to all Saline area seniors. Attendees will be charged a nominal fee to cover the cost of food, as such, RSVPs are required to the SASC.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks; questions can be directed to the Mayor or the SASC staff. The Mayor can be reached at 734-272-3654 or by email at briandmarl@gmail.com. The SASC can be reached at 734-429-9274 or on the web, at www.salineseniors.org.