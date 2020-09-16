Saline Rec Center Re-Opens With Reduced Hours, Registration Opens for Park or Treat

The Saline Rec Center is open with reduced hours.

It's open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Rec Center is closed on Sundays.

People using the rec center must wear a mask.

Locker rooms are only available for swimmers, so Rec Center users are asked to wear their workout gear into the center. They should also bring water bottles because the fountains are not available.

Swim Lessons

Parent and child swim lessons are beginning soon. Lessons are Monday-Saturday, with morning and evening slots available. Registration for the next session begins on September 21 at 8am.You can register at salinerec.com.

The Rec Center is hiring

The Rec Center is hiring a lifeguard, swim instructor, receptionist, and building supervisor.

Preschool Pumpkin Hunt

Saline Recreation hosts a Pumpkin Hunt Oct. 13 at the Saline Rec Center Pavilion. A youth hunt is set for 6:30 p.m. A second hunt begins at 7:30 p.m. (bring a flashlight for the second one). Cost is $12 per child or $15 on the day of the event. This event will feature a hunt through the woods and a story walk courtesy the Saline District Library. After your child finds their pumpkin, decorate it and have some delicious snacks. You can register for this event at salinerec.com.

Park or Treat

Park or Treat Takes Place Oct. 17 from 1-3 p.m. Kids are invited to wear costume and families can decorate their cars as they go on a scavenger hunt through Saline's parks. Businesses will have drive-thru stations at each park, giving away goodies.

Register at salinerec.com.

Online Art Class

Keep the creativity in your kids going and join Payton as she shares her passion for art with your children. This class is for young children and great for all skill levels. The next session starts October 17, 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., $35 per child.You can register at salinerec.com.

For more information about any of these events you can call 429-5208.