Jim Wiedmayer, Father of 3, Served in Vietnam, Worked for Niethammer Trucking for 32 Years

James Raymond Wiedmayer, age 72, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Saline, MI.

Jim was born June 16, 1948, in Saline, MI, the son of the late Raymond A. and Alice (Feldkamp) Wiedmayer. He was a 1966 graduate of Manchester High School. He was honorably discharged from the Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a past Saline Jaycees member and worked for Niethammer Trucking for 32 years as a gravel hauler, retiring in 2002. He was an NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. He enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Manchester.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Lora (Artz) Wiedmayer, whom he wed on March 20, 1982. Also surviving are his 3 sons: Scott (Kim) of Lakeland, FL; Ryan of Atlanta, GA; and Eric (Angela) of Rockford, MI; 8 grandchildren, 2 step-granddaughters, 1 step-great-granddaughter. One brother Gary (Diane) Wiedmayer of Manchester, MI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, with a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. Burial will take place at Bethel United Church of Christ, with the Reverand David Bucholtz officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel United Church of Christ, American Heart Association, Diabetes Association, Arbor Hospice or The American Cancer Society. To leave a memory you have of James, to sign his guestbook, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.