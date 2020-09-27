Saline Youth Council Members 'Paint The Town' on Downtown Day

Have you noticed the splash of color around downtown Saline? That's the work of the members of the Saline Youth Council, who were busy again Saturday, dubbed "Downtown Day" by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Downtown Association and Saline Main Street.

Pictured above are Saline Youth Council members Jesus Cardosa and Ellie Fordeck, who painted the windows at Carrigan Cafe on South Ann Arbor Street.

For more on the Saline Youth Council, click here.