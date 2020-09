Karen Carrigan opened Carrigan Café in downtown Saline six years ago. She enjoyed a low-key celebration of the anniversary of her business Saturday.

We caught up with Karen for a brief chat.

Stop in for coffee and wish Karen Carrigan and Carrigan Cafe a happy anniversary. She's open 8am-noon Sundays and 6am-2pm other days. Posted by The Saline Post on Saturday, September 26, 2020

You can stop by and visit Karen from 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other day.