Saline City Council Forum Held Virtually Monday Night

Citizens are invited to participate in a Saline City Council candidates' forum Monday night at 7 p.m.

The forum will be held virtually using a Zoom webinar. Anyone wishing to ask questions of the candidates should participate on Zoom (log-in info below). The forum will be broadcast on The Saline Post's Facebook Page.

Six city council candidates are running for three positions on council. The candidates are incumbents Dean Girbach and Janet Dillon, and Heidi McClelland, Brian Cassise, Jenn Harmount and Dawn Krause.

