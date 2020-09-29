Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries After Crash on Michigan Avenue in Saline

A motorcyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, just west of Industrial Drive, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

An eastbound motorcycle was in the right-turn lane and attempting to switch lanes when it clipped the back of a white SUV that was stopped in the through-traffic lane.

The motorcyclist was knocked from his bike. People saw the incident stopped and attempted to render assistance to the man while he was on the ground.

Saline Fire Chief Craig Hoeft said the people who stopped to help the man did great work.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Hoeft said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The incident disrupted traffic in both directions.

The Saline Area Fire Department, Saline Police Department, Pittsfield Police Department, and Huron Valley Ambulance assisted at the scene. The motorcycle was hauled away by No Bull Towing.