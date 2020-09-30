CORONAVIRUS:: No New Deaths, 1 Hospitalization as Cases Increase in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and one new hospitalization in COVID-19 data updated on the Washtenaw County Health Department's website Tuesday.

116 Washtenaw residents with COVID-19 have died. 456 have been hospitalized.

The county did report 71 additional people testing positive for COVID-19, raising the total to 3,342. None of those new cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 182 people have testing positive for COVID-19 so far.

According to COVIDActNow.org, Washtenaw County's estimated positivity rate increased slightly again, from 1.9 to 2.0 percent. The positivity rate had dropped to as low as 1.5 percent on Sept. 20. The same website estimates Washtenaw County's ICU headroom used at 6 percent. This number measures the amount of vacant ICU beds (beds not being used by non-COVID-19 patients) being used by COVID-19 patients. 6 percent is the lowest number since it tracked starting in July.

Michigan reported 20 new deaths with COVID-19, including four found during a review of vital records. The state also reported 898 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

There were mixed numbers in Michigan's hospitalization data.

The number of critical care patients with COVID-19 or believed to have COVID-19 fell by 10 to 135. On the flipside, the number of patients on ventilators increased by nine to 60. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by one to three. There are six additional pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.

The state's positivity rate is unchanged, according to COVIDActnow.org, at 2.7 percent. The ICU headroom being used on COVID-19 is about 10 percent of vacant beds.