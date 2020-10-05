CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths, One Hospitalization Since Friday in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Monday afternoon by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

It appears the number of hospitalizations increased by one since Friday to 459. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 56 since Friday and 14 since Sunday to 3,515. The number of people in Saline's 48176 zip code testing positive is also unchanged at 190.

Michigan lumped reporting for Saturday and Sunday together. There were 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,816. There were 1,407 additional people testing positive for COVID-19.

Michigan saw a substantial rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care units. That number rose from 164 to 200 - the highest number on record since early August, yet still about eight percent of ICU usage in April. 67 patients were on ventilators, up from 62 on Friday. The number of pediatric patients increased from 1 to 4, with five other pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.