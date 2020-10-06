City of Saline Names 4 Finalists for City Manager, Announces Interview

Mayor Marl and City Council will interview four candidates for the city manager's job during interviews scheduled for Oct. 12.

Saline City Councillor Janet Dillon, chair of the city manager hiring committee, announced the finalists during Monday's meeting of Saline City Council.

The finalists are David Uhl, Village of Dundee manager; Michael Hart, City of Fenton assistant manager; Colleen O'Toole, City of Durand manager; and Todd Mutchler, Northville Township manager.

The candidates will be interviewed at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12. Each candidate will answer questions for 45 minutes.

The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook. Public feedback will be sought though an online comment card.

Council will consider the candidates during the Oct. 19 council meeting.

The hiring committee chaired by Dillon also included Councillors Jack Ceo and Kevin Camero-Sulak, Police Chief Jerrod Hart, Road Commission managing director Sheryl Siddall and Chelsea city manager John Hanifan. The committee was helped by consultant Frank Walsh.