Mayor Marl Schedules Coffee Hour for Oct. 22

Today, Mayor Brian Marl announced another upcoming coffee hour.

“While these remain unprecedented times, the City of Saline, and my office more specifically, remain committed to openness and public engagement” said Mayor Marl in a press release issued by city staff. “As is my custom, I will provide a City update, and discuss a number of timely issues, including, water quality, infrastructure, our new DEI Task-force, and the overall economic health of the Saline community.”

The upcoming “Coffee with the Mayor” event will be held on:

Thursday, October 22nd

4:30-6:00 PM

Saline City Hall – Council Chambers

100 North Harris Street

The event is open to all residents of the Saline community. In accordance with CDC guidelines, Council Chambers will be limited to 15 people. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook and Zoom – questions will be accepted in-person, and by those participating remotely. Additional information, including how to log-in, will be shared in the coming days on the website and City’s Facebook page.

For those attending in-person, light refreshments will be served.

RSVPs are not required. Should you have questions or concerns, please call the Mayor at (734) 272-3654.