Kathy Bauman, Artist and Master Gardener, was an Advocate for the Care of Animals

Kathy J. Bauman, a longtime resident of Saline, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 surrounded by her family and friends. Kathy was a wonderful wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She was an accomplished artist, a master gardener, an advocate for the health and care of animals, and active in many organizations. Most of all, Kathy was a wonderful human being. Those of us left behind wonder if she realized how very special she was. Her family and friends were truly blessed to have her in their lives.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Beulah Flint, of Flint, Michigan, her brother-in-law, Tom Bauman, and her nephew, Bret Bauman.

Kathy will be lovingly remembered forever by John Bauman, her husband of 54 years. She is survived by her dear twin sister, Kris (Ed) Havlichek and their children Carrie and Chad; sister-in-law, Teresa Bauman and their children, Jennifer and Jeffrey; brother in-law, Dennis (Barbara) Bauman and their daughter, Dania. A host of extended family members, dear friends, and neighbors join in mourning her passing and in giving thanks to God for her life among them.

Cremation has taken place. A service honoring Kathy’s life will be planned for a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue (FMAR), 51299 Arkona Rd., Belleville MI 48111 or Happy Hearts Feline Sanctuary, 10905 East Pleasant Lake Rd., Manchester, MI 48158.

To leave a memory you have of Kathy or to sign her online guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

