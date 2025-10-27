CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Boys 2nd at Regional, State Meet Saturday

Saline ran a strong race and took second at the MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country Regional Saturday at Lake Erie Metropark. The Hornet distance runners finished with 64 points - behind Ann Arbor's 34 points but ahead of Woodhaven's 77 in the 17-team event.

Pioneer's runners Kamari Ronfeldt (15:18.8) and Beckett Crooks (15:19) ran together the entire race and finished 1-2 to lead the team to the victory.

Junior Jacob Szalay shaved six seconds off his SEC Red Final time and placed fifth overall.

Saline senior Brennan LaRusso added to his big-meet reputation by turning in his best time of the season. He was sub-16 for the first time of the year and finished sixth in 15.55.6.

Sophomore Wes Rogan was 11th in 16:22,8.

Junior Jacob Cole ran the race of his life. His personal-best time of 16:34.1 earned him 18th place. COle shaved nearly 16 seconds of his SEC Red Championship time.

Junior Jack Klein had his best race of the season. He was 24th in 16:50.6. He was 30 seconds better than last week at Hudson Mills Metropark.

Junior Carlos Basulto returned from an illness to take 30th in 17:06.3.

Carter Mitton was the seventh runner for Saline. The junior was 35th in 17:31.2.

Saline competes in the MHSAA Division 1 meet at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, at Michigan International Speedway.

