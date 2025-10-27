CROSS COUNTRY: Staton PRs, Leads Saline to 2nd Place at Regional

Sophomore Savannah Staton ran a career-best time to take fourth place and help Saline to a second place in the MHSAA Division 1 girls' cross country meet at Lake Erie Metropark Saturday.

Pioneer won the region with a score of 24 points. Saline was second with 53 points. Woodhaven was third with 69 points in the 15-school race. Natasza Dudek of Pioneer won the race in 16:16.9 - more than 90 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Entering the race, Staton's career best time was 18:13.7. She creshed that time, finishing in 17:55 to take fourth. She was more than 44 seconds faster than she was at Hudson Mills Metropark last week.

Last year, Staton was 33rd at the state meet, just missing all-state honors, with a time of 18:32.2.

Senior Lilli Schlack was sixth in 18:51.6.

Sophomore Adelynn Turck placed 11th in 19:14.5, more than 27 seconds faster than she was at the championship SEC meet.

Junior Katarina Munson was fourth in 19:18.1 - 55 seconds faster than she was at Hudson Mills.

Freshman Caroline Cotner set a personal best by cracking the 20 minute barrier for the first time. She was 20th in 19:58.5.

Freshman Lauren Tomaszewski was 25th in 20:33.3 for her third fastest time of the season.

Junior Sophie Roth was 27th in 20:40.8, her best time since SEC Jamboree 2.

Saline races Saturday in the MHSAA Division 1 Championship at Michigan International Speedway. The race is set for 2:10 p.m.

More News from Saline