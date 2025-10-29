Health Wise: Mental Health Medication Myths: Addressing Self-Stigma

Self-stigma refers to negative beliefs and attitudes that folks experiencing a mental health challenge hold about themselves. Such beliefs can have significant consequences because they can impact help seeking behavior and delay appropriate treatment.

We asked one of our psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNP), Jessica Knapp, DNP to tell us some common self-beliefs she has heard relative to mental health medications. Below are a couple of valuable anecdotes she pulled up from her years as a medical provider (first as a travel nurse and now as a prescriber of mental health medications).

Myth 1: Taking Medication Means I’m Weak

The Myth:

Some people believe that if they were “stronger,” they could push through depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder without taking medication. They see medication as a crutch or proof that they cannot handle life on their own.

The Facts:

Mental health conditions are not a reflection of character or willpower. They are recognized as medical disorders with biological, psychological, and social contributors. Studies consistently show that treatment with antidepressants and mood stabilizers can reduce relapse rates, improve daily functioning, and protect long-term health. Untreated symptoms often lead to consequences such as substance misuse, job or school impairment, and increased risk of suicide. Choosing medication when appropriate is an act of actively managing one’s health and investing in recovery.

The PMHNP Perspective:

I often speak with clients who believe that they should be able to handle everything alone or without support. My perspective is that asking for help and considering medication shows resilience and courage. If someone develops hypertension or diabetes, they will not feel shame for taking medication. The brain deserves the same level of respect. Medication is not about weakness or failure; it is about using every tool available to support healing and long-term wellness.

Client Story (with identifying information changed)*:

Sarah, a 32-year-old teacher: “I never thought I’d be the kind of person who needed medication.” She had been struggling with panic attacks and sleepless nights for months. After starting treatment, she returned six weeks later and said, “I finally feel like myself again. I can laugh with my students. I can show up for my kids.” Medication did not make her weak. It gave her the strength to live fully again.

Practical Takeaway:

Needing medication does not mean weakness or failure. It reflects humanity and the strength it takes to care for yourself and choose recovery.

Myth 2: Only “Crazy” People Take Medication

There is a damaging belief that psychiatric medications are only for people who are unstable, dangerous, or “crazy.”

The Facts:

One in six U.S. adults takes a psychiatric medication. These are teachers, parents, students, and professionals. Common diagnoses such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and insomnia are medical psychiatric conditions with troubling symptoms, not reflections of being “crazy.” Medication is one of many treatment tools that help people regain stability and function.

The PMHNP Perspective:

When I hear clients use the word “crazy,” I gently challenge it. Mental health care is not about normal versus abnormal. It is about restoring balance, supporting health, and decreasing harm, just like treating hypertension or asthma.

Client Story*:

Adam, a 37-year-old father: “I’m not crazy, I just can’t sleep.” Once he realized millions of Americans use psychiatric medication, he felt less alone and more hopeful. Adam was able to improve his sleep with the help of psychiatric medication and has since felt healthier and happier.

Practical Takeaway:

Taking mental health medication is not a marker of being crazy. It is a form of healthcare that supports well-being, leads to a decrease in suffering, and can lessen life struggles.

