Saline MI
10-27-2025 2:21am

Around Town: Starbucks is Nearly Ready at Busch's

Starbucks is nearly ready inside the Busch's Fresh Food Market on Michigan Avenue in Saline. The store looked almost finished. Last week, a Busch's employee said the coffee shop was set to open in November.

