CORONAVIRUS: No New Deaths Reported, But Hospitalizations Rising in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths reported in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Thursday, but hospitalizations increased by three.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 465 people have been hospitalized. Seven people have been added to the hospitalization count since Friday - the most Washtenaw has seen in any week since the week ending with Aug. 22.

The number of people testing positive increased by 35 to 3,618. Three of those cases were in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 193 people have tested positive.

While hospitalizations are climbing, the positive test rate seems to be declining again, according to COVIDactnow.org, which estimates the county rate at 1.5 percent, down .2 percent from yesterday. That rate had climbed to as high as 2.3 percent on Oct. 1. The positivity rate in Michigan remains 3.1 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 22 new deaths, which includes 20 deaths identified during a review of vital records. The state reports that 6,869 people in Michigan have died with COVID-19. The state also reported 1,197 additional people testing positive.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds continues to rise since trenching two weeks ago. There are 218 COVID-19 (and suspected COVID-19) patients in critical care beds, up from 209 yesterday and 130 on Sept. 24. It's the highest number since reporting changed Aug. 3. The number of patients on ventilators fell by three to 85.

There are four pediatric patients with COVID-19 and five more believed to have COVID-19.