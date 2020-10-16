FIELD HOCKEY: 5 Hornets Score as Saline Streaks to 4th Straight Win

5 Hornets hit the scoreboard as Saline defeated Pinckney, 5-1, in field hockey action at Saline High School Thursday.

The non-division game was Saline's fourth straight victory. Saline is now 6-8 on the season. Saline is 3-4 in Division 1 action.

Scoring for Saline were Lauren Miller, Payton Maloney, Maya Prasad (with her team-leading seventh), Emelia Little and Emily Hornberger. Maloney, Prasad, Tenley Schrzan and Brooke Alexander had assists for the Hornets.

Saline Field Hockey coach Erica Reilly was happy for the 5-1 win over Pinckney, but says her team can be better.. and will need to be as playoffs near. pic.twitter.com/LQMf0oEPlH — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) October 16, 2020

Maloney fired a team-leading 12 shots on goal. Abigail Kleinschmidt and Megan Clauser shared duties in goal, with Clauser making two saves on three shots. Kleinschmidt wasn't tested in her time in goal.

The Hornets return to action with a big test Monday night when they host Dexter. The Hornets will most likely face Huron to open the playoffs.