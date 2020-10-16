CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths in Washtenaw County for the Second Straight Week as Hospitalizations, Cases Rise

For the second straight week, no Washtenaw County residents with COVID-19 died. At the same time, hospitalizations and positive tests are up in the county.

Every Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly data from the Washtenaw County Health Department. Here's what we saw this week:

116 people have died. Washtenaw County hasn't reported a COVID-19 death since the Sept. 28 report.

There were eight new hospitalizations this week, up from seven last week. The 15 hospitalizations over the last two weeks are the largest two-week total since late July and early August.

374 people tested positive, up from 195 last week. That's a new high - although testing capacity was lacking at the height of the pandemic. Two weeks ago, 327 people tested positive.

12 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive, compared to three the week before.

In day-to-day data, there were no deaths, one hospitalization and 68 cases - none of which came from Saline's 48176 zip code.

The State of Michigan reported 14 additional people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,987. The state also reported 2,015 new positive tests. The state had not updated hospitalization data as of 4:40 p.m.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County is estimated at 2.4 percent, up by .3 percent since yesterday and .9 percent since last Friday. The positive test rate in Michigan is 4.4 percent, up by .3 percent over yesterday and 1.3 percent since Friday.