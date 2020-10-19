Ann Arbor Civic Theatre, Dexter ﻿Community Players Provide Drive-Thru Halloween Event at Domino's Farms

The Ann Arbor area’s own Halloween drive-thru event is coming! This limited special event features local civic theater groups, including Ann Arbor Civic Theatre and Dexter Community Players. Characters will rise from the shadows to entertain you at Domino’s Farms Petting Farm, 3001 Earhart Rd., Ann Arbor, on October 30th (7-11pm) and 31st (4-6pm and 7-11pm).

Attendees will drive along a marked path, stopping at designated areas to watch original Halloween-themed scenes, with some surprises in between, all while safely remaining in their vehicles. See aliens, zombies, witches and more—from a safe distance! This is a contact-free special event to experience with friends and family. Tickets must be pre-ordered to guarantee a place in line. Visit HalloweenDrive.net for more information. There are a limited number of time slots so people should order early.