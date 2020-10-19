SACC’s Business Alliance Kicks Off in October

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) has been working for the past two years on new initiatives to help local businesses stay abreast on topics that matter. They hope to establish business councils/committees with local companies to share ideas, train/educate on better practices, encourage innovation, and work together to transform the image of manufacturing/HR all while targeting new talent.

Headed by Board members, Paul Larson (MMI Engineering), Fred Piercy (R&B Plastics & Machinery) and Clinton Williams (Toyota) the SACC has developed three programs to drive economic growth in Saline area: 1) HR Excellence (HR Ex), 2) Operational Excellence (Op Ex) and 3) Schools to Skills. The SACC Board of Directors will be starting their Business Alliance group with HR Ex talks. SACC has partnered with Julie Miller from Joint Pivot to lead members through the ever-changing world of Human Resources.

Miller will be leading two virtual kick off events to introduce the HR Ex program. Held on Monday, October 26th or Thursday, October 29th at 7p all local businesses are welcome to attend via Zoom (see our calendar for registration information). Business representatives will be able to meet our Business Alliance team, the Joint Pivot facilitator and become familiar with the format of the HR Ex sessions.

This will be an opportunity to not only introduce yourself among Saline area businesses of various sizes and needs, but also lets you brainstorm in smaller breakout rooms to have roundtable discussions about the topics at hand. October’s introductory topics will be best practices concerning businesses working through the COVID pandemic; specifically, “How has COVID-19 impacted your business?”

Participation in future HR Ex sessions will be exclusive for members in good standing in any area Chamber and will come with an admission fee based upon company size. This is your business’s opportunity to learn about HR issues. For any questions regarding HR Ex please contact the Business Alliance Committee Chair, Paul Larson and for questions regarding payment or membership prospects please contact Membership Coordinator, Stephanie Cole.