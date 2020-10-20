INDUCTED: Foundation for Saline Area Schools Names Silas Woods to the Hall of Fame

Each year, the Foundation for Saline Area Schools honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding individual ability, leadership, character, personal drive and dedication. Their lives and accomplishments serve to inspire our students and the Saline community.

Today's honoree the late Silas Woods.

Silas Woods

Silas was born in Saline & graduated from Saline High School in 1956. He played football, basketball and track at Saline, holding a shot-put record, among other athletic accomplishments. He also attended and graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI in 1960 with a BS in Business Administration. He served in the Army from 1961-1966, stationed in Germany. Upon returning to Saline he worked in the excavating business, later starting his own Si Woods Excavating business. He was married to Gail Bennett for 21 years. Silas was a very well-known and liked figure in Saline where part of the Woods family still lives.