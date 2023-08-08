Woman Involved in Saline Motorcycle Crash Has Died

Dina Lynn Sheppard, 61, of Dearborn, has died from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash Aug. 3, Saline Police announced.

Around 10:28 p.m., Aug. 3, Sheppard was one of two motorcyclists eastbound on Austin Road when Sheppard's motorcycle clipped the saddlebag on her friend's bike, causing her to lose control, cross center, and strike a curb. She was thrown from her bike.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was originally listed in critical condition.

The other driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.

Police said neither motorcyclist wore a helmet and that speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.