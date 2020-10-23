CORONAVIRUS: One Death, 12 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County This Week

The 117th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Friday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

It's the first COVID-19 death recorded since the data update Sept. 28.

The county also reported another four people hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 84 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,537. None of the new positive tests came from people in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 218 people have tested positive.

Every Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly data. Here's what it shows this week:

There was one death - the first since the week ending Oct. 2.

There were 12 hospitalizations, compared to eight last week and seven the week before that. This spring, at the peak, more than 80 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were 509 additional people testing positive for COVID-19 compared to 374 last week. 509 new cases is the most we've seen in The Saline Post's Friday-to-Friday comparisons.

There were 13 new cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 12 last week.

The State of Michigan reported 18 more deaths with COVId-19, raising the total to 7,147. There were 1,826 more people testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds continues to grow. That number jumped by 9 to 304 (including suspected cases). The number patients on ventilators increased by nine to 121. Those have been rising since bottoming out in late September. There are nine pediatric patients with COVID-19 and other believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the estimated positive test rate in Washtenaw County is unchanged at 3.7 percent. The state rate increased slightly to 5.7 percent.