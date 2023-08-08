Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s Lifestyle Medicine Department Offers ‘Foundations of Lifestyle Medicine’ Class

The Lifestyle Medicine Department at Trinity Health Ann Arbor is excited to announce their “Foundations of Lifestyle Medicine” class series. Taught by board-certified lifestyle medicine practitioners, this course introduces the community to the lifesaving field of lifestyle medicine.

Lifestyle medicine is a medical specialty using evidenced-based approaches in six pillar areas — a whole food, plant-predominant eating pattern, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connections — to treat, reverse and prevent chronic disease. Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s Lifestyle Medicine department applies these six pillars through patient-centered programs that support individuals on their journey to whole-person health.

The most recent of these programs is the “Foundations of Lifestyle Medicine” course. This seven-week virtual series covers the science behind the lifestyle medicine pillars and provides practical tools for translating that science into everyday habits. The course also includes culinary demonstrations, weekly support emails and an optional personalized consultation with a board-certified lifestyle medicine practitioner.

“This course is for anyone seeking to prevent or treat a chronic health condition, or to simply gain more energy or vitality,” said Lisa McDowell, director of preventative nutrition at Trinity Health Michigan. “Our non-judgmental, compassionate team empowers our patients with the information they need to implement and sustain life-long, healthy habits to optimize longevity and more importantly, health span. Our team translates the science into best practices for your adaptation to your own routines.”

Classes are held virtually on Monday evenings from 6 – 7:30 PM. Upcoming class dates are:

May 8 – June 26 (No class May 29)

September 11 – October 23

For questions about the class series, or to register, please call 734-712-7451 or email LifestyleMedicine@trinity-health.org. For more information about Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s Lifestyle Medicine Department, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/lifestylemedicine.