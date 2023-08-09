Several Saline Community Fair Entry Deadlines Are Prior To Fair Week

Youth ages 6-19 are invited to exhibit their dairy animals, beef, sheep, market hogs, goats, poultry and rabbits in the open youth shows. Entries for all the above areas should be postmarked by August 10, except for entries for goats, poultry, and rabbits, which are due August 21.

Other areas requiring pre-entries are the adult Homemaker Contest application and the Jr. Homemaker Contest entry form, both which are due August 18. The “Saline’s Got Talent” Contest for adults and youth grows each year and provides great entertainment on the Friday evening of fair week, September 1. August 25 is the deadline to submit entry forms for the talent show.

There are also thousands of other classes for youth and adults to participate in at the 2023 Saline Community Fair. These range from baking to crafts and fine arts to vegetables and hobbies. You can show off all your hard work at the fair. Entries in these categories will be taken in Building A at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, on Monday, August 28 from 5 until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, August 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. Many special awards will be presented to top exhibits in various categories and the “Busiest Baker Contest” will be held again this year. There is something for everyone at the fair and there is still time to create or finish various exhibits to have judged and put on display.

For entry forms and complete rules and information in every department from dairy to rabbits to photography, floriculture and everything in between, visit www.salinefair.org. The complete fair book can be accessed under forms and downloads and individual departments can be found in the menu under fair book by sections. While on the website be sure to check out the complete schedule, our list of sponsoring partners, and opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. You are also encouraged to like us on facebook at www.facebook.com/salinecommunityfair.

There is something for everyone at the 87th Saline Community Fair! Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair, August 30 - September 3, 2023.