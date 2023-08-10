Saline Fiddlers Salty Summer Sounds Concert Kicks Off Weekend of Music, Food and Fun

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic play the Salty Summer Sounds concert in Downtown Saline Thursday night.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on North Ann Arbor Street.

Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, America’s premier youth fiddling show band, entertains audiences every time the group takes the stage. The musicians, all from Saline High School, present an energetic and polished show that features a diverse range of music from American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing, and Celtic traditions.

The concert kicks off a weekend of music, food and fun as Saline Summerfest takes place Friday and Saturday - mostly in downtown Saline.