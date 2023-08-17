Saline's Got Talent Entries Due August 25

The annual talent show at the Saline Community Fair will be held on Friday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m. Pre-entry is required and is due Friday, August 25. The talent show is open to all ages – youth up to 17 years old (will be divided into two age groups) and adults age 18 years and older. Contestants perform a variety of talents in this family-friendly event. Cash prizes up to $100 for each of the three age groups will be awarded. The 2023 contest prizes are being sponsored by Liebherr.

Complete rules are listed on www.salinefair.org. Go to the menu and under “Fair Book by Sections”, just click on Talent Show Contest and you can complete the entry form or register online. Please email your entry form to salinesgottalent.salinefair@gmail.com. If you prefer you may complete your entry online at: https://forms.gle/P9mBraHNmnyrpYj67

If you have ever been paid for a performance, you are not eligible for this contest. There is one entry allowed per person or group, with a maximum time limit of 4 minutes. Contestants will receive free admission into the fair on Friday. Music that is used in the performance should be emailed digitally to the salinesgottalent.salinefair@gmail.com. If a digital file is not available, it must be on a CD and dropped off at the fair office at the fairgrounds Monday, August 28th.

For a complete schedule of all Saline Community Fair activities and admission and ride prices go to www.salinefair.org

and follow the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair. Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair, August 30 - September 3, 2023.