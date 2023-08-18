Eudora Rosemary Brodie Taught in Detroit Schools, Had 61-Year Marriage, Raised Four Children

With heavy hearts, the family of Eudora Rosemary Brodie “Rosemary” announces her peaceful passing on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Saline, MI, at the age of 94. While we mourn her death, we are focused on celebrating her life. Born to Peter and Annie Lulu Sauder in Anchorville, MI, Rosemary grew up in Fraser, MI. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Michigan State Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University). While there, she met and married James A. Brodie, a WWII vet. They had enjoyed 61 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2010. Rosemary had a full career as a Detroit Public School teacher, and she raised four children. She was full of fun and laughter, and she had a love of life and family.

Rosemary had many varied talents in addition to being a skilled seamstress, such as painting, quilting, crocheting, knitting, cooking, and baking. She was active in her church, and she applied her knitting skills extensively in the church prayer shawl program that she founded.

Rosemary is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She will rest next to her husband in Great Lakes National Cemetery.

We will always love you.