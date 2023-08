We are sad to announce the passing of Martin Flint of Tecumseh. He died at the age of 77 on August 17, 2023. Marty passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.