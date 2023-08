MIDLAND - Jaedyn Sifuna scored the game's only goal as Saline defeated Midland Dow to improve to 2-0 Monday.

Sifuna's goal was set up by Jackson Phillips early the first half.

Gunnar Bolendar and Jacob Piniatoglou shared the shutout in goal, withstanding immense second-half pressure from Midland Dow.

Saline looks for its third straight win Thursday with a game at Grosse Ile.