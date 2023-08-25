The Saline Community Fair is Almost Here

If you have driven past the fairgrounds over the past two days, you have seen lots of activity. Animals will be arriving starting on Monday, non-livestock exhibits will be entered at various times, displays are being set up, the food wagons will soon be parked in their new location for the next week, and the carnival rides will soon arrive. The exhibit building and barns at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor, will be full of action on Monday as folks of all ages enter everything from vegetables to photos, collections to arts and crafts and the ever-popular flowers, antiques, and needlework and baking entries. You still have time to get those projects ready for the fair. Exhibits can also be entered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then all non-livestock exhibits will be judged Tuesday afternoon. The goat judging also takes place on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The fair officially opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30. The fair book is again digital this year and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits.

From the crowd-pleasing grandstand events to the anticipated animal shows, the fair is a great opportunity for the public to see livestock they don’t get to see on a daily basis and understand where our food comes from.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org

for information on classes, admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the schedule and prices link for additional information on many of the activities. Many local businesses also have fair brochures.

The Saline Community Fair would not be possible without the many volunteers and clubs who help with various parts of the fair. Also, many thanks to the more than 90 sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors under the sponsoring partners link and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair.

Maizey the Cow, the 2023 fair mascot, will be making appearances around the fairgrounds throughout the fair, be sure to look for her when you come to the fair! “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair” August 30 – September 3, 2023.