Join in the Fun at the Saline Community Fair

If you have been waiting to check out Elliott’s Amusements for pre-fair ride specials, you have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to make presale purchases of arm bands at reduced prices. Information is available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Other pre-fair events at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, include the entering of still exhibits from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 28, and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then the judging of all non-livestock exhibits Tuesday afternoon. The goat show will begin at 6:30 p.m. A major change for the 2023 fair is that the $10 gate admission for ages 11 and up will now also include the grandstand shows. There will also be Haflinger horses on display throughout fair week.

The 2023 fair officially opens on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. The relationship with the Saline Area Schools and community has continued to grow in 2023 and we are looking forward to several special fair events. We again have the admission perk of anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long on Wednesday. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day and evening until all tractors have pulled. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a fifth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Elliott’s Amusements will provide free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The remaining carnival rides will open at 4 p.m. Each day will feature three shows of The Comedy Farm Magic Review. Late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni Gathering open to all alumni and held in Building G, the Student Showcase which will feature Saline STEAM program’s Science Olympiad where you can watch demonstrations of the Science Olympiad contests, the introduction of the three recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. Be sure to come to the fair to cheer on your favorite Olympic team. They have some great events planned.

The Merchant’s Building, Adventures in Agriculture, exhibit areas and food booths will be open throughout the day and evening. Fairgoers can register to win one of eighteen donated bikes which will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week into corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present. Check out the fair website at www.salinefair.org

for complete information, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities.

The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their many sponsors for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair.

The weather forecast is for milder temperatures making it a perfect fair week. Come enjoy the fair, participate in the contests, classes, and activities, and try to find our fair mascot, Maizey the Cow. “Mooove On Over To The 2023 Saline Community Fair!”