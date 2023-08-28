Noon Deadline to Enter Still Exhibits at the Saline Community Fair

The entering of still exhibits continues on Tuesday, August 29 from 9 a.m. until noon. The fair book is again digital this year and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits and there are a variety of categories to enter. The Youth Goat Show will take place at 6:30 p.m. on August 29.

A major change for the 2023 fair is that the $10 gate admission for ages 11 and up will now also include the grandstand shows. There will also be Haflinger horses on display throughout fair week.

Saline Schools Day is August 30 and there are several special events and admission perks. Admission on Wednesday is $5 for anyone age 11 and up. BUT, anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Returning for a fifth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. Each day will feature three shows of The Comedy Farm Magic Review. Late afternoon and evening activities include a Saline Alumni Gathering, the Saline Student Showcase, the introduction of three recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand throughout the day and evening.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses will have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there will be a variety of food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week and pre-fair ride specials are available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com

under the Saline Fair tab. Online presales of arm bands ends August 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. Season admission passes are also available at reduced costs and will cover fair admission and admission to all grandstand events for fair week. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their many sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org, You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our fair mascot, Maizey the Cow. “Mooove On Over To The 2023 Saline Community Fair!”