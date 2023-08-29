Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Today

Hundreds and hundreds of still exhibits were judged on Tuesday and everything is on display to be viewed. The fair officially opens today at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, fair buds, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a fifth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will take place at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni Gathering held in building G, the Saline Student Showcase featuring Science Olympiad, the introduction of the three recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship at 5:45 p.m., the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. Don’t miss out on the fun activities that have been planned for the ag olympic teams. One member from each of the teams will ride into the arena in a Haflinger four – horse hitch. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand throughout the day and evening.

Thursday, August 31 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, activity craft tables, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. The Comedy Farm Magic Review is at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. All rides will open at 4 p.m. New this year is the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooters Clinic at 10 a.m. in the horse arena and 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn is open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of wonderful food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their sponsors and partners for all their support. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair or call the Fair Office at 734-429-1131.

Be on the lookout for our fair mascot, Maizey the Cow. “Mooove On Over To The Saline Community Fair”!