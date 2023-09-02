Saline Community Fair Ambassador Program at the 2023 Fair

The Saline Community Fair Ambassador program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity. The ambassador program is open to males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Selection is based on an application, resume and personal interview. Each Ambassador helps at various events throughout the fair and can provide input on planning the fair and assist with community activities which the fair is involved with. Each of the recipients receives a $200 scholarship donated by the Former Miss Saline Association.

The 2023-24 Ambassadors are William Rogers, Jackson Schaible and Jackson Woods.

William is a junior at Saline High School and is the son of David and Mandy Rogers. William serves as the vice president of the Saline High School Class of 2025 and is involved in Student Council, 4-H, the Saline Feeder Calf Club, and Saline FFA. Some of William’s volunteer activities include Project RED, 4-H, Saline Community Fair in many areas, and the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Rural Safety Day and Treat of Ag. He has also held many leadership roles in 4-H, Saline Feeder Calf Club, and Saline and Region 2 FFA.

Jackson Schaible is the son of Jacob and Katelyn Schaible and is a sophomore at Saline High School. Some of his volunteer experiences include being involved with the Diuble Family Vision, the Saline Feeder Calf Club and Saline Steer Club, along with many activities in Saline FFA including Ag Education Day, the Saline High School Marching Band and Saline Lacrosse. Jackson has also served as president and vice president of the Saline Steer Club. He attended his first fair when he was less than a week old.

Jackson Woods is the son of Tony and Carmen Woods and is a junior at Saline High School. He has been involved with Saline FFA, the Saline craft show, summer orchestra, the Washtenaw County Conservation District and the Faith Formation religious education. Jackson has also served as a Catechist Aide, Tennis Captain and Chair of the FFA Toy Show. Jackson was excited to work at many events during the fair this year.

Shown in the photo left to right are Ambasadors Wiliam Rogers, Jackson Schaible, Jackson Woods, and Annie Rothfuss, the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Co- Coordinator.

