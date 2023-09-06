Round 1 CARES Grant Applications Due September 29th

Grant Application - CARES Website

Questions about the process?

Please contact Brian Puffer - pufferb@salineschools.org -734.401.4021

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The purpose of the CARES Recreation Millage is to provide funding for recreation programs and facilities that enhance the life of residents within the Saline Area School District community.

In November 2017, voters passed the CARES Recreation Millage for 0.5 mills for 10 years. The millage will provide annual funding for five specific programs and also create a Discretionary Fund, which may be allocated annually through a grant process to meet additional recreation needs.

The five specific programs funded annually through CARES are:

Saline Area Senior Citizen Center

Saline Area School Pool

Saline Area School Theater Management

Saline Community Education Recreation and Enrichment Programs

The Discretionary Funds may be granted to any worthwhile projects that enhance the quality of life in the Saline Community through new or expanded programs and/or facilities for the Cultural Arts, Recreation, Enrichment, and Senior Citizens.

More News from Saline